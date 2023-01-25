Calallen baseball with several fresh faces heading into 2023

The Wildcats only have a handful of starters returning from their back-to-back region finals teams.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One Coastal Bend baseball powerhouse with state expectations every season is over at Calallen, but if the Wildcats are going to give Sinton and everybody else in Class 4A a run for their money, they're going to have to do it with some newbies in the lineup.

The Wildcats only return a few starters from the team that reached it's second straight region final last season before ultimately falling to state champion Sinton.

The 'Cats lost some major talent including the area's top pitcher last year, Justin Lamkin who's now a Texas A&M Aggie.

3News doesn't make predictions, but the 12th ranked 'Cats have been tabbed by some others to finish as the runner-up to tuloso-midway in the absolutely loaded District 31-4A and the 'Cats say that hasn't gone unnoticed.

The 'Cats are in the mix in that district with T-M, Alice, Robstown and now Bishop as well, all teams that went at least three rounds deep last year. Meaning someone will be on the outside looking in come playoff time.