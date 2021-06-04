Calallen softball ready for another title shot Saturday

The Lady Cats are making their second straight championship game appearance after playing for the 5A title back in 2019.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Calallen Lady 'Cats just missed out on their first title in program history two years ago. Saturday, they'll get a second chance.

Calallen edged top-ranked Iowa Park Thursday in the 4A State Semifinal to earn a spot in the championship game. The Lady 'Cats will face Liberty out of the Houston area.

Click the video above to hear from Calallen Head Coach Teresa Lentz, freshman Megan Geyer and senior Lauren Mata before the title game.