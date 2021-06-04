Calallen softball ready for another title shot Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — The Calallen Lady 'Cats just missed out on their first title in program history two years ago. Saturday, they'll get a second chance.
Calallen edged top-ranked Iowa Park Thursday in the 4A State Semifinal to earn a spot in the championship game. The Lady 'Cats will face Liberty out of the Houston area.
Click the video above to hear from Calallen Head Coach Teresa Lentz, freshman Megan Geyer and senior Lauren Mata before the title game.
Calallen and Liberty will face off at 11 AM Saturday at the University of Texas's McCombs Field. The game time was bumped up two hours to try and avoid bad weather in the Austin area that's already hampered the state tournament up there in Central Texas.