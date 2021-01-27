Calallen softball ready to try and make another run at Austin

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Calallen Ladycats had a legitimate shot to reach Austin for a second straight season last year before that opportunity was taken from them by COVID-19.

Now Calallen must replace some key players, but the Ladycats still sport some key starters from that 2019 state runner-up team. If Calallen is going to make it back to the state tournament this year it'll be in Class 4A as the Ladycats are set to spend their first season in the lower class alongside the likes of rivals Tuloso-Midway and Alice and state-ranked Zapata.