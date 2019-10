CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Flour Bluff topped Moody in a Thursday night District 15-5A DI matchup 43-21.

The Hornets ran their way to the victory powered by another stellar performance from Junior running back Isaac Miles who ran for 275 yards in a week five win. This week, Miles racked-up three touchdowns in the first half to help Flour Bluff build a lead that it would not lose.