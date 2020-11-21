x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Corpus Christi's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Corpus Christi, Texas | kiiitv.com

Friday Night Sports Blitz

St. John Paul II advances to second round of playoffs after opposing team forfeits game due to a positive coronavirus test

The Centurions had been set to host a playoff game for the first time in school history.
Credit: 3News

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The St. John Paul II Centurions were on the brink of school history this year. The school was set up to host a playoff game for the first time ever against Frassati Catholic. However, that game has been canceled after a player from Frassati tested positive for the coronavirus. 

In a letter sent out to parents, the Frassati Catholic Athletic Director confirmed with JPII officials that the player from Frassati had been in close contact with the rest of the team.

A sad day for the seniors at Frassati as their season is now over. The entire team will now have to self-quarantine for the next two weeks, according to the JPII officials.

The Centurions will now advance to the second round where they will face Fort Bend Christian in Sugar Land on Saturday, November 28.

Credit: 3News

RELATED: Friday Night Sports Blitz: FB-Vets showdown; 4A-2A Area playoffs

RELATED: St. JP II High School football team using tech to help keep them safe against the coronavirus this season