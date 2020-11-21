St. John Paul II advances to second round of playoffs after opposing team forfeits game due to a positive coronavirus test

The Centurions had been set to host a playoff game for the first time in school history.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The St. John Paul II Centurions were on the brink of school history this year. The school was set up to host a playoff game for the first time ever against Frassati Catholic. However, that game has been canceled after a player from Frassati tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a letter sent out to parents, the Frassati Catholic Athletic Director confirmed with JPII officials that the player from Frassati had been in close contact with the rest of the team.