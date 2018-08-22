MATHIS, TX (KIII SPORTS) — The Mathis Pirates have made some consistent playoff runs over the years, culminating in a state semifinal appearance in 2015.

Now the Pirates look to match that success under new coach Bo Camacho. Camacho replaces Rod Blount who moved on to Geronimo Navarro. The newest Pirate captain comes over from Mesquite Poteet where he was an assistant after previously being the head coach at La Feria down in the Valley.

Camacho says the Pirates should once again compete for a playoff spot with a solid group of returning starters on both sides of the ball.

Stay connected with 3News for the latest news, sports, and weather. Download the KIII-TV 3News app now.

Have an idea for a story? Send news tips to news@kiiitv.com, and visit us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram!

© 2018 KIII