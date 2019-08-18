ORANGE GROVE, Texas — We're two weeks away from the first Friday night of the high school football season. A team that has plenty of reason to be optimistic heading into 2019 is the Orange Grove Bulldogs.

Orange Grove entered 2018 with a new head coach from Delaware and the Bulldogs delivered in year one under Mark Delpercio. Orange Grove went 5-6 last season with a 3-2 record in district, good enough for a trip to the playoffs where the Bulldogs lost to Raymondville in round one.

This season, Orange Grove is having to re-tool at the quarterback position after losing multi-year starter Coleman King, but there is more comfort under Delpercio's system after having a full season under it's belt.

Dave Campbell's has Orange Grove finishing just outside of the playoffs in the tough district 4A-DII, but, as we know, anything can happen in that district. The Bulldogs will open the season on the road at George West on August 30th.