SINTON, TX (KIII SPORTS) — The Sinton Pirates, one of the area's perennial playoff contenders, are looking to get back to making deep a postseason run in a loaded region.

The Pirates took a step back last year, finishing third in the district that featured fellow regional powerhouse Cuero along with stalwarts Sweeny and Wharton.

Now Sinton is in an all-local district that features rivals Rockport-Fulton and Orange Grove among others. While Head Coach Tom Allen doesn't think the it's going to be a cake walk by any means, he says it beats the 50 and 60 point losses they took to those other teams last season.

