CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight we have highlights of four basketball games in the Coastal Bend including our 3Sports Game of the Week!

3Sports Game of the Week

Beeville Jones at Sinton

Girls: Lady Trojans top the Lady Pirates 56-48

Boys: Pirates top the Trojans 51-43

Boys basketball:

Ray tops Carroll 58-53

Girls basketball:

Carroll tops Ray 77-24

