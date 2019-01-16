CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Tonight we have highlights of four basketball games in the Coastal Bend including our 3Sports Game of the Week!
3Sports Game of the Week
Beeville Jones at Sinton
Girls: Lady Trojans top the Lady Pirates 56-48
Boys: Pirates top the Trojans 51-43
Boys basketball:
Ray tops Carroll 58-53
Girls basketball:
Carroll tops Ray 77-24
