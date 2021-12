Miller used a big second half to beat after the teams went into the break tied. The Port A girls dispatched 3A London earlier in the night.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Miller Buccaneers (#23-4A) and London Pirates (#9-3A) are both hoping to make deeper playoff runs down the line and Tuesday had a non-district match-up they hope will prepare them for last season games.

Miller outscored the Pirates by 14 points in the second half in a 65-51 win after the teams went into the break tied 27-27.