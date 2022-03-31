NFL HOF Bruce Matthews helps honor T-M ESports team

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Matthews was in town over at Tuloso-Midway High School to help recognize the Warriors' ESports national championship last month.
T-M's ESports Madden team took home the title for winning the video game competition out in California. Because of that win the former Houston Oiler and Tennessee Titan great Matthews came down to hang out with the students and speak at the school.
Matthews was a Pro Bowl player in 14 of his 19 seasons, dominating on the field while the T-M ESports team dominated on the "virtual" field.