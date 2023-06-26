Pro WR Dilworth to host skills camp this week

The former Javelina and Flour Bluff Hornet will be hosting a two-day camp this week for only $25.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — It's officially the season of summer camps and pro football wide receiver Aaron Dilworth is holding one for high school skill players this week at one of the lowest entry fee costs in the Coastal Bend.

Dilworth is a former Texas A&M-Kingsville Javelina and Flour Bluff Hornet who spent time in both the CFL and XFL in addition to arena football.

His inaugural camp is for offensive skill players in addition to defensive backs and linebackers. Dilworth is charging just $25 for the two-day camp in order to provide an opportunity for high schoolers that he said he didn't have access to. The ages range from 13-year-olds to incoming seniors.