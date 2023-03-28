Astros opening day: Megan Thee Stallion, Mark Wahlberg and Cody Johnson to take part in ceremonies

The Astros kick off their season at home on March 30 at 6:08 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox.

HOUSTON — When the 2022 World Series champion Astros take the field on opening day, Houston native Megan Thee Stallion will throw out the first pitch at Minute Maid Park.

The Astros kick off their season at home on March 30 at 6:08 p.m. against the Chicago White Sox. Country star and Houston native Cody Johnson will sing the national anthem and actor Mark Wahlberg will make the play ball call.

And don't forget about Opening Day Street Fest, which will feature live music, face painters, caricature artists, food trucks and more from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. You must have a ticket to the game to take part in the Street Fest.

Houston opens the 2023 season with a seven-game homestand against the Chicago White Sox and Detroit.