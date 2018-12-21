CORPUS CHRISTI (ISLANDERS ATHLETICS) — Story Headlines

- Bolstered by a signature performance from junior Dalesia Booth (career-high 25 points), the Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi women's basketball program (6-5, 0-0 Southland) upended visiting Texas Lutheran (7-5, 3-0 SCAC) in the team's final home matchup of the calendar year, blowing past the Bulldogs 73-49 Thursday evening on the Corpus Christi Athletic Club court at the American Bank Center.

- Despite owning a team-high 55-game start streak, Booth has been unable to secure a new career-best point total since a 23-point showing at conference foe Incarnate Word (Feb . 15, 2017) during her freshman campaign, just the fifth consecutive start in what has now stretched out to her current total. In tonight's victory, the junior finished 10-of-19 from the floor, 2-for-5 from beyond the arc and 100 percent from the free throw line (3-of-3).

- Outside of Booth, two other Islanders pushed their way into double-digits on the night: fellow junior Dae Dae Evans (11 points) and senior Brianna Jackson (10 points). Jackson managed to lead the team in both assists (4) and steals (6) as well.

Key Islander Statistics

- For the game, the Islanders finished shooting 40.0 percent (30-of-75) overall, 26.1 percent (6-of-23) at the three point line and 53.8 percent (7-of-13) at the charity stripe.

- As a group, Texas A&M-Corpus Christi composed season-highs for both offensive rebounds (24) and steals (19).

Up Next

- After breaking for an 11-day hiatus courtesy of the Holiday Break, the Islanders return to the hardwood for their Southland Conference opener on Dec. 31, traveling to Central Arkansas to battle the Sugar Bears.

