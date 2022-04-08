x
Cowboys Report: Another huge year coming for Micah Parsons?

Parsons was one of the best defensive players in the league last season and should only get better in year two.

OXNARD, Calif. — The Cowboys' defense was vastly improved last year and a huge reason was  then-rookie linebacker and edge rusher Micah Parsons.

Parsons is the reigning Defensive Rookie of the Year with a whopping 13 sacks and 84 tackles. The former Penn State Nittany Lion was an absolute steal for the Cowboys last year with the 12th pick despite being the highest graded defensive player and seemed like he had something to prove.

But Parsons says he doesn't feel the pressure by fans and media to be even better in year two. He says it will just come naturally with an even better grasp of Dan Quinn's scheme.

