John Travolta goes back to 'Grease' roots in new Super Bowl ad

Travolta teamed up with 'Scrubs' duo Donald Faison and Zach Braff to sing a parody of 'Summer Nights.'

WASHINGTON — John Travolta unleashed his true inner-Danny Zuko in T-Mobile's latest Super Bowl ad.

Dressed in the iconic white T-shirt and popped black jacket, Travolta sings a rendition of "Summer Nights" with "Scrubs" duo Donald Faison and Zach Braff.

The commercial starts with Travolta as he complains about setting up home internet to the tune of the 1978 song.

Braff and Faison join Travolta in song as they tell him of T-Mobile's home internet and its benefits.

"It was such an honor to sing and dance with John," Braff told Billboard. "Donald and I are both fans of musical theater, so getting the opportunity to perform 'Summer Nights' with Danny Zuko himself was beyond our wildest fantasies. John could not have been more kind and humble."

It's not the first time Travolta has paid homage to "Grease" in a Super Bowl commercial. Just two years ago he teamed up with his daughter for a Grease-themed ad.

Travolta and his daughter Ella recreated another one of the beloved musical film's routines. The father-daughter duo broke into part of the "Born to Hand Jive" routine Travolta did with Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 classic.

The only difference was the song they danced to was Surfaces' "Sunday Best" and not the timeless song by Sha Na Na featured in the movie. Travolta was also joined by other Hollywood stars in the 2021 Scotts and Miracle-Gro commercial.