Texans remain winless after 31-23 loss to Vikings | See game highlights

Houston falls to 0-4 on the season.

HOUSTON — Dalvin Cook ran for 130 yards and two touchdowns and the Minnesota Vikings withstood a late rally from the winless Houston Texans to get their first victory, 31-23.

The Texans cut the lead to 8 when Deshaun Watson connected with Kenny Stills on a 24-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-10 with about six minutes remaining.

Houston’s defense got a stop and Will Fuller made an acrobatic one-handed catch on fourth down for what was initially ruled a touchdown with about a minute left.

But after a review, it was determined that the ball hit the ground before Fuller gained control.

Houston, the two-time defending AFC South champion, fell to 0-4.

First quarter

The Vikings got on the board first with this Dalvin Cook touchdown run from five yards out.

They would add a field goal to go up by 10 before the quarter was over.

Second quarter

The Texans got on the board when Ka'imi Fairbairn nailed a 50-yard field goal.

Cook extended the Vikings' lead to 17-3 win this run to paydirt.

Houston would add another Fairbairn field goal to close the gap to 17-6 just before halftime.

Third quarter

Whitney Mercilus helped the Texans stop the Vikings on the opening drive of the second half.

Deshaun Watson hits Will Fuller for the score to get Houston within four points. Vikings lead, 17-13.

But Minnesota answered with a Kirk Cousins TD pass to Adam Thielen to stretch the lead to 24-16.

Fourth quarter

Minnesota extended their lead to 31-16 when Alex Mattison scored.

But on fourth and 10, Deshaun Watson found Kenny Stills for the score to bring the Texans to within 8.