Driving You Crazy: Prescott St. vs. Casa Grande Dr.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Drivers, you know exactly which streets you try to avoid because of major potholes. This morning, we are kicking off Driving You Crazy once again!

Here's our first round: Casa Grande Dr. vs. Prescott St.

At Casa Grande near Baker Middle School... grande amounts of mini-potholes!

If your kids are asleep on the way to class, this road will almost certainly wake them up! The entire stretch is littered with filled up old potholes- we are talking at least three generations of divots.

Clearly City crews have tried to smooth it out in the past. This street gets a "D" for effort.

Next, we graduate to Prescott at Moody High School.

Grab the Dramamine as your surf through the waves of bumps. Prescott is familiar with our viewers and is the very first street featured on Driving You Crazy back in 2019. Turning from the high school to get to SPID will knock all you learned in class that day right out of your head.

Vote below for which one you think is the worst and we will add it to our bracket to find out which street in Corpus Christi Drives You Crazy!

