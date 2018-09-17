ROCKPORT (KIII News) — Three roads remained closed in Rockport Monday due to the weekend's heavy rains.

16th Street along Business 35 remained closed, with a couple of cars still there Monday after being abandoned by drivers.

The southbound Business 35 bypass at the Highway 188 exit also remained closed because of high water. Southbound traffic is being diverted to the northbound lanes until the water recedes.

Officials said there is no firm indication of when the roads may reopen but without more rain, it may be just another day or two.

