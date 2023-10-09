Will there be good weather for Saturday's solar eclipse in Corpus Christi?

Rain chances rise ahead of the Annular Solar Eclipse, scheduled to take place this Saturday

SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14,2023 : Prior to the eclipse on Saturday, there is a cold front arriving on Friday with low chances of isolated rain. If rainfall does occur on Friday, chances are minimal and the biggest thing we will be watching for is how quickly the cloud coverage will clear out for us on Saturday morning.

Overall, temperatures will not be the warmest that we will see this week. With rain chances and the cold front coming Friday, we are forecasting about a 10 degrees drop, to bring us back into more fall like weather heading into the weekend.

The afternoon high temperature on Saturday brings us to 82 degrees in Corpus Christi but air temperatures will be slightly lower during the eclipse. Behind Friday's cold front, we will also see an increase in wind speeds. Wind gusts are likely to reach near 25 miles per hour during the eclipse.

While weather is certainly the main concern, please make sure to grab your NASA approved solar eclipse glasses before the big day. Although the eclipse will be quick, the damage to your eyes could be permanent if one is not properly prepared to watch the eclipse.