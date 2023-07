Despite the strike in Hollywood, there will be no changes for the Corpus Christi Comic Con.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Comic Con posted on social media that the convention will go on as planned despite the strike that is happening in Hollywood.

According to their Facebook, some of the big names expected to attend include Michael Rooker, Sean Astin and Judith Hoag. As of today, no celebrity guests have cancelled, and all are still set to appear at next weekend's event.