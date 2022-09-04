Celebrate the beauty of the Coastal Bend with Earth Day-Bay Day

The 23rd annual Earth Day-Bay Day celebration is Saturday. So come join the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation and learn a bit more about our coastal home.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday is the 23rd Earth Day-Bay Day celebration! You can join the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation for a free, fun-filled event all about the beauty of our Coastal Bend Environment.

They'll have everything from bird shows, to rock wall climbing, fishing, giveaways, and so much more. Attendance is totally free, so they hope to see you there.

Earth Day-Bay Day is happening Saturday, Apr. 9 at Heritage Park from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

You can visit baysfoundation.org to learn more about the Coastal Bend Bays Foundation and their mission.

