Rockport-Fulton kicks off 2022 HummerBird Celebration

ROCKPORT, Texas — It's prime season for the fall migration of the Ruby-throated Hummingbirds! Mid-September is a time when the birds travel from North America to Mexico, Costa Rica or even Panama. It's also a time when the Rockport-Fulton Chamber of Commerce hosts their annual celebration for the migration.
The birds typically try to go around the Gulf of Mexico and travel South along the Texas coast.
The hummingbirds spend the winter in Central America to get away from the cold season and avoid possible starvation.
The HummerBird Celebration is taking place Sept. 15 through Sept. 18. More information can be found here.
