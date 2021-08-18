Corpus Christi dad hits it out of the park with homecoming surprise

For the Gonzales family, a night at the ballpark was a night they won't forget.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 4 siblings got a pretty big surprise Wednesday when they went out for the ceremonial first pitch at the Hooks game at Whataburger Field.

What they didn't know is that the catcher was their dad, a Texas Army National Guardsman who has been deployed overseas since last year.

For the Gonzales family, a night at the ballpark was about to be a night they won't soon forget.

11-year-old Ethan Gonzales got to throw out the first pitch, but unknowing to him and his three siblings, under that catcher's mask and suited up as one of the Honey Butter Chicken Biscuits was their dad.

Following the pitch, there was a big reveal when Gonzales took off his catcher's mask which led to four surprised faces.

His family ran to his side and gave him a big welcome home embrace.

Along with Ethan was 3-year-old Adalyn. 9-year-old Mia, and 19-year-old Ishmael.

For the last year, Gonzales has been stationed in Egyptian Sinai Peninsula with the 1st battalion 133rd field artillery.

His unit in support of the Multinational Force & Observers Mission.

Gonzales' wife Angela was in on the big surprise and the homecoming mission proved to be a home run.

