Therapy dogs and handlers trained at Corpus Christi International Airport on Saturday morning

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi International Airport (CCIA) provided a training ground for dogs and their handlers on Saturday morning.

"These dogs are preparing for service at schools, in crisis situations, even to provide comfort to the elderly. The experience they receive at the airport will help prepare them if they are ever needed in these types of settings," stated officials.

The training was conducted by a non-profit organization called Go Team Therapy, Crisis, and Airport Dogs, Inc.

"The trainer will be on hand to guide the dogs and handlers through a variety of real-world situations inside the terminal from common noises and crowds to the TSA Security Checkpoint," added officials.

The training took place inside the CCIA Terminal on Saturday, June 27, beginning at 10:30 a.m.

One special guest, Lovin' Lexxa, was celebrating her sister, Luna's first birthday as well.