CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas —

The Corpus Christi Police Department responded to a motorcycle accident call on Friday around 4 a.m. on Ennis Joslin and North of SPID.

According to Investigators a 22-year old man was speeding on his motorcycle when he lost control and crashed, the force of the accident caused a sign in the median to tear out of the ground.

Officers said speed and the fog were both factors.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital where he remains in critical condition.

CCPD said the accident should serve as a reminder to drivers to slow down, keep your high beams off and to pay attention when driving in thick fog.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:









