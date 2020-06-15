ALICE, Texas — A Black Lives Matter protest is set to take place today in the City of Alice from 2 pm to 6 pm.

The Walgreens located on E Main Street will be closing today at 12 pm.

The Interim Police Chief Ron Davis says police are preparing for a worst case scenario and have a plan set in place.

Chief Davis also saying "Our message is they have a right to do a peaceful protest and it's also our duty to protect them and ensure that they are able to protest peacefully. The thing that we can't have is social disobedience or destruction of property. I do not anticipate that happening, but we'll be prepared as best we can for any of that."

City of Alice Mayor Jolene Vanover has a message for residents attending the protest today.

"I appreciate their efforts in trying to raise awareness for a very serious and sad situation that's going on right now. I would urge them to remain cautious and social distance and wear masks. Definitely keep it safe, keep off the streets and make sure that it is peaceful and teach people that we can do it in a peaceful way. We can protest peacefully because that's the spirit of the protest is to do it peacefully. It has been done in bigger cities so I have no doubt that our citizens will be good and protest peacefully."