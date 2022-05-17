Coastal Bend Blood Center honors top area high school blood donors, school blood drives

“Giving so that others may live," is the mission of the Coastal Bend Blood Center. It’s a big responsibility, but hundreds of area students have answered that call.

Example video title will go here for this video

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — “Giving so that others may live," is the mission of the Coastal Bend Blood Center. It’s a major responsibility, but hundreds of area high school students have answered that call.

That call to action was on full display Tuesday morning at the Mansion Royal in Corpus Christi, host to the center's annual High School Heroes Awards Luncheon, which finally made its full return since 2019.

"30 percent of our blood supply comes from high school students, so it’s extremely vital for us and we absolutely and are so incredibly thankful for each and everyone of them," said Ashley Ramirez, head of public relations for the center. "To be able to recognize them and let them know how greatly they’re appreciated and to give them that recognition that they deserve."

According to the center, this year 10,583 units of life-saving blood was collected on behalf of area high schools for patients in the Coastal Bend. For Ramirez, the term 'heroes' couldn't be more fitting.

"That's exactly what they are, each of the individuals here, high school students, chair people, nurses are exactly that: heroes in our community," Ramirez said.

"They take that time to volunteer, to go above and beyond to make sure we obtain as much blood donations for the blood center for our community, and that’s what it’s all about. So, any opportunity we have to give back and to recognize them, we’re gonna do so."

One of those young heroes recognized Tuesday was Avica Burrill, a senior at Port Aransas High School. Burrill was awarded the Outstanding Hero Award for her involvement with her school's NHS chapter, organizing blood drives and recruiting fellow students to volunteer.

"It was a privilege to be able to partake in this and it was really cool to see all of these other high schools and see lots of other kids have the same sort of goals to help change the community for the better and it’s very inspiring," Burrill said.

She plans to attend the University of Texas at Austin to study international relations. She shared that the experience in service and leadership she's gained from Port Aransas High School is something she is looking forward to taking with her in the new and exciting chapter of her life.

"That valuation of service over self is very important to me," Burrill said.

This year's winner by division are as follows:

Division 1A:

1st place: Tuloso-Midway Academic Career Center

2nd place: Benavides Secondary

3rd place: Por Vida Academy

Honorable Mention: Annapolis Christian Academy

Division 2A:

1st place: Port Aransas

2nd place: Freer

3rd place: Incarnate Word Academy

Honorable Mention: Agua Dulce

Division 3A:

1st place: Orange Grove

2nd place: George West

3rd place: Bishop

Honorable Mention: Mathis

Division 4A:

1st place: Sinton

2nd place: Alice

3rd place: Rockport-Fulton

Honorable Mention: Calallen

Division 5A

1st place: Veterans Memorial

2nd place: Gregory-Portland

3rd place: Flour Bluff

Honorable Mention: Foy H. Moody

Individual Awards

Top Recruiter: Emily Thamaravelil (GP-ISD)

Top Donor: Michael Nesbitt (GP-ISD)

Laptop Winner: Gavin Henkaus (Rockport-Fulton)

Rising Star: School of Science & Technology

Charles Gubitosi Outstanding High School Hero Awards:

1A Division: Marina Moreno (Tuloso-Midway Academic Career Center)

2A Division: Avica Burrill (Port Aransas High School)

3A Division: Norysah Tanguma (San Diego High School)

4A Division: Kelsey Polasek & Jamie Whitley (Rockport-Fulton)

5A Division: Rebecca Tietze (Gregory-Portland)

High School Nurses of the Year: Deeann Elizondo & Whitney Rodriguez (Gregory-Portland)

Chairperson of the Year: Lacy McCombs (Ingleside)