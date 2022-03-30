Spring is in the air! Big Bloom Plant Sale returns to the South Texas Botanical Gardens

This popular community event drew 6,000 attendees in 2019 with big crowds expected again after a pair of winter freezes.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Get ready to take in the beautiful views of nature this weekend as the South Texas Botanical Gardens hosts their annual Big Bloom Plant Sale!

The Big Bloom will fall on a $2 Community Day, thanks to the Corpus Christi Medical Center. $2 will get you into the event to browse hundreds of varieties of plants, special vendors, orchids from Hawaii and Florida and witness butterfly and ladybug releases.

Members of the Botanical Gardens can get into the event for free and take advantage of a members-only shopping period between 9 a.m. and 10 a.m.

The event is Saturday, April 2 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at 8545 S. Staples.

Kids will enjoy the reptile shows and parrot talks and a special Kids Zone.

The schedule of events for the day is as follows.

9 a.m. - Membership Table Opens (Members Enter Free)

9-10 a.m. - Members-Only Shopping

10 a.m.-5 p.m. - Big Bloom, Orchid Sale, Vendors, Nature’s Boutique, Kids’ Zone, Self-Guided Tours. Nueces Master Gardeners, Texas Master Naturalists on site for horticulture & environmental

