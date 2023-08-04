Padre Island dog park hopes residents will throw it a bone, donate for upgrades

Now that the park is up-and-running, board members hope to make some improvements.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Organizers of the Riley P. Dog Park on Padre Island are raising money to upgrade the park, but hope to get more for what they have planned.

Located off Whitecap Boulevard, the park opened after years of planning, and a fence was built last year.



Padre Island residents said the park creates a community among dog owners and the dogs themselves. But they also said they need more donations to make the park better.

"What we want is just to make it more comfortable for both the people and the dogs," said Riley P. Dog Park Chairman Nick Colosi.



It started with about 25 people on The Island raising money to give a local dog park a new look.

The planned upgrades include an irrigation system for the lawn, new entry points for dogs, additional seating, and shade structures. Almost $1,200 has been raised so far, but Colosi said the changes might cost more than double that.



"All of this just costs money, so we have our GoFund[Me] projects, and anything anyone could possibly give us, every dollar counts," he said.



Colosi is a dog owner himself and heads the park’s board of directors. The current location is on a plot of land leased from the city of Corpus Christi.

Upgrades to the park are not funded by the city, which is why the group relies solely on donations from the public.



"There was a lot of different areas that were considered before we were finally able to get this plot of land, which is virtually the best land on The Island because of the view that we have," said board member Jeanie Valenzuela.



Not many people know the park is there, she said, so they're trying to get the word out how they can.



"This is a great way for, not only us islanders, to socialize, socialize with our dogs, get out, exercise," she said.



For Padre Island residents, the park is a chance to join a new community of dog owners.



"We meet new people and it's a new venue to meet new friends," said park user Joy Claer.





She said she comes to the park every day for about an hour with her dog.

She also said the park deserves to be supported and further developed.



"Everyone I talk to who is here, we all say how thankful and how grateful to have a dog park," Claer said.

Those interested in going to the park must obey several rules, however: Dogs must be neutered, vaccinated, friendly, and an adult must stay with a dog at all times.

