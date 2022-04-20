Riley P. Dog Park currently seeking additional funds to help resume operations

Debbie Wall who runs a local pet sitting business says, the Island is in need of a useable dog park.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Residents on Padre Island have begun to wonder if they will ever get to enjoy their neighborhood dog park.



The Riley P. Dog Park, located at the end of whitecap is currently under lock and key while organizers look for more funding to help get it pet friendly.

Jan Park, Chairman of the Riley P. dog park, which is named in loving memory of Island pup-celeb- Riley P Rankin said the project has been in the works for several years. It is currently solely funded off generous donations from residents and Island businesses.



"Islanders pay more than their fair share of taxes, and I think we deserve a little bit of help," said Park.



Park added that they have been able to get the ball rolling, but still have a way to go.

"We’ve managed to complete the fencing, put in a water line for fresh water for the dogs to be able to drink, but we need irrigation water from the treatment plant so we can grow some good healthy grass for the dogs," said Park.

Fellow residents like Debbie Wall, who owns a local pet sitting business, said the Island is in need of a useable dog park.



"There is no doubt this Island is filled with beautiful loveable pets that need a place to go and run and socialize," Wall said. "Its definitely an amenity that is much needed on the Island."



Park said they applied for the adopt a park program with the City, which would have provided assistance with maintenance but were denied due to the fact the dog park is not "officially" a park.



“We want to give our community a really nice place to bring their dogs, visit with their neighbors, watch the sunset and come together as a community," Park said.



For more info on how to support the dog park, click here.

