Rockport Police Department gets new patrol boat

ROCKPORT, Texas — The Rockport Police Department has a new patrol and rescue boat and department officials said they have been waiting several years for one just like it.

The brand-new boat was custom built for the Rockport P.D. and officials said they had been working on getting a larger, more mission capable boat for the last six years.

Rockport is a community surrounded by water and Larry Sinclair, the Patrol Division Commander for Rockport P.D. said they wanted to increase their presence on the water to keep residents safe.

"We've ran a patrol boat for 30 plus years for the City of Rockport,” Sinclair said. “We never had a boat truly designed and dedicated from the ground up as a patrol and rescue platform to extend our reach, or our ability to respond on the water."

Because the boat was purchased using a federal grant, it is also considered a regional asset. If Port Lavaca P.D, Aransas pass, or Ingleside need assistance, the Rockport P.D. would be available to lend them a helping hand.