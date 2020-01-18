BANQUETE, Texas — Character building and life skills are being taught at the 85th Annual Nueces County Junior Livestock show this week, but it's all coming to an end this weekend.

"Basically, we walk them and they're happy," said Emma Pena.

Emma and Jaclyn Pena have plenty of experience when it comes to caring for their hogs.

The twins, who are are 8th graders at Banquete Junior High, have been active in livestock shows since the age of four, and it's something that has become a part of them.

"It's really fun. We make a lot of memories. It's going to be hard when we're not showing," said Jaclyn.

The twin's dad, Adrian Pena, says these projects are also character building.

"They just get a lot of satisfaction, self-satisfaction," said Adrian.

This is something that is especially important for kids like Emma, who was born with Down Syndrome.

Emma has always shown alongside her sister, something mom Evita insists on.

"We want to treat her like every other child, she wants to be just like her sister and all the other kids and she just loves showing by herself, and she doesn't need our help or need anyone else's help," stated Evita.

Emma's project won Grand Champion in 2018, and Jaclyn won the year before, and also a few years earlier.

Their older brother raised a grand champion steer as well, so this is a tradition that the Pena family is no stranger to.

The Pena family says it's a family tradition, and they plan on partaking for more years to come.

"They're part of the greatest livestock show in the state of Texas, Junior Livestock Show, and one of the largest".

"We're very proud of our daughters and what they've achieved," added Adrian Pena.

