Former county commissioner, deputy voter registrar among 4 charged in 'election fraud scheme' in Bee County

The charges relate to members of a candidate's family who falsely claimed to live in a district in order to vote for their family member.

BEE COUNTY, Texas — Four people have been charged with election fraud in Bee County for their alleged illegal actions during the 2022 election cycle, First Assistant Bee County Attorney Brian Watson said in a press release.

One of the four charged, Carlos Salazar Jr., was a former Bee County commissioner and the deputy voter registrar. He has been charged with eight counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot. Other people charged include:

Edward Salazar: Six counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot.

Linda Salazar: Two counts of Tampering with Government Records and False Application for Voter Ballot.

Edward Lucas Salazar: One count of Illegal Voting.

"Elections Administrator Laura Warnix first uncovered the fraudulent activities. Following her findings, a comprehensive investigation was initiated by the Bee County Sheriff's Office in collaboration with the State Attorney General's Office," the press release said.

The investigation found that the four people lied on applications for voter ballots by stating they lived in what turned out to be an abandoned house in Beeville. By claiming that residence, it allowed the four to vote for a political candidate, that was also a family member, in another precinct.

"By falsely claiming this residence, the individuals intended to change their precincts, positioning themselves to vote for a family member actively campaigning within the precinct in question," the press release said.

The Bee County Attorney's Office encourages any citizens with additional information regarding this case or other potential instances of election fraud to come forward.

“This organized, fraudulent activity was a clear attempt to undermine the integrity of our election process,” said First Assistant Bee County Attorney Brian Watson. “We will not tolerate any attempt to defraud the voters of Bee County.”