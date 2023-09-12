Off-duty Bee County deputy arrested, arraigned for shooting at Jeep full of people

The off-duty deputy and two friends shot at the Jeep twice: once after an argument at a bar, and again as the deputy's group followed the Jeep into Mission.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A Bee County sheriff's deputy is being arraigned after her arrest for shooting at a car full of people while off-duty, Mission police say.

Earlier in the evening, the off-duty deputy and two of her friends got into an argument with another group of people at a McAllen bar. As the other group left the bar, the deputy and friends followed them outside and shot at the group's Jeep while they were inside it.

Both groups traveled to Mission, where the deputy fired three shots at the Jeep, striking it. Mission police then pulled the deputy's vehicle over, identified the deputy as the shooter and arrested all three within her group.

The Bee County Sheriff's Office was notified of the deputy's arrest and fired her immediately.

The deputy is now facing charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlawful carrying of a weapon. No injuries were reported.

