Dallas police announce arrest of suspect in connection to shooting at Koreatown hair salon

This comes hours after the local community spoke out at a town hall with Dallas police.

DALLAS — Police have announced that someone has been arrested in connection to the shooting at the Hair World Salon on May 11.

Dallas police tweeted about the arrest shortly after 3:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The suspect hasn't been named yet. According to police, that person was being interviewed and processed at the time of the announcement.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia will have more information on the arrest later Tuesday.

Dallas Police have arrested a suspect in connection with the shooting on Royal Lane on May 11, 2022. The suspect is being interviewed and processed. Chief Garcia will release further information on the arrest later on Tuesday. pic.twitter.com/KVOdm8QMlk — Dallas Police Dept (@DallasPD) May 17, 2022

Around 2 p.m. on May 11, officers responded to the shooting at Hair World Salon on Royal Lane – an address located within an area known as a historically Asian district known as Koreatown in Dallas.

People on the scene said that when officers arrived, they found three women suffering from injuries. They were transported from the scene with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

News of the arrest came within hours of a town hall meeting between members of Dallas' Asian community and city police.

Two of the shooting victims, the owner and an employee at the salon, were also present.

The employee spoke through a police interpreter that she was feeling better and thanked everyone in the Koreatown community for coming to the meeting. She was in an arm sling and cast and was hiding her face. The owner didn't speak publicly.

Earlier, Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia said the shooting was connected to an April 2 shooting, when a vehicle drove past a strip mall of Asian-run businesses on Royal Lane and fired upon three businesses, but no one was injured.

One other May 10 shooting was connected to the latest shooting, Garcia added, where a suspect in a burgundy van shot into Asian-run businesses near 4849 Sunnyvale St. Three people were in the back part of the building but were uninjured.

In response to these shootings, police in Carrollton told WFAA the department increased patrols at Asian shopping centers and churches.

The Dallas FBI Field Office announced Monday they would be opening a federal hate crime investigation, along with the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Texas and the Civil Rights Division of the Department of Justice, into the incident.