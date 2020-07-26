One person dead in shooting at protest in Downtown Austin

Police have detained a suspect after the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — One person is dead and a suspect has been detained after a shooting at a Black Lives Matter protest in Downtown Austin on Saturday night.

The incident happened around 9:52 p.m. near East Sixth Street and Congress Avenue, according to Austin-Travis County EMS. One victim was taken to a local trauma center with critical, life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Police later said the incident was a homicide.

In an update early Sunday morning, police said initial reports indicate the victim, an adult man, was carrying a rifle when he approached the suspect's vehicle. The suspect then shot out of their car at the victim, police said.

The suspect was detained and is cooperating with officers.

The victim was taken to Dell Seton Medical Center where he later died.

In a video posted to social media taken by journalist Hiram Gilberto, multiple gunshots could be heard at what appeared to be the same intersection where the incident happened.

Officers from @Austin_Police are still securing the scene of a shooting near 4th and Congress. Protesters at the scene can be heard “No Justice, No Peace.” https://t.co/H62VVZc3Uk pic.twitter.com/4dkdJt2O9i — Mike Marut (@MikeMarutKVUE) July 26, 2020

ATCEMS said there were initial reports of multiple victims, but no other victims have been located.

The Austin Police Department is on the scene near Congress Avenue and Fourth Street. The Austin Fire Department also responded to the scene.

Police said there is no longer a threat to the public.

