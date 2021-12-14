Aransas Pass PD searching for man alleged to be involved in indecent exposure case involving a minor

APPD is looking for assistance identifying a suspect who exposed himself to a 16-year-old recently.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Officials with the Aransas Pass Police Department are looking for information on a man accused of indecent exposure that happened late Monday evening.

The man exposed himself to a 16-year-old girl and then reportedly pleasured himself in front of her at the Aransas Pass Wal-Mart at some time between 5:30 and 6:30 p.m., according to the Aransas Pass Police Department.

Police say the suspect is a heavyset young, white male, possibly Hispanic, with black hair and a beard. Although he was in a face mask for most of his time in the store, his face can be seen while exiting.

He was wearing a white hoodie sweatshirt and black athletic shorts.

The man drove off from the store in a four-door Dodge Ram pickup truck. No license plate number is available.

CASE ASSISTANCE NEEDED CASE #21-23759 OFFENSE: Indecency with a Child, Exposure On Monday evening, December 13, 2021,... Posted by Aransas Pass Police Department on Tuesday, December 14, 2021

Contact Tri-County Crimestoppers to make an anonymous tip if you or someone you know has information about this case. If your tip leads to an arrest, you can earn a cash reward!

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.