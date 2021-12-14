Man wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon

Rodney Garza is wanted by the CCPD on a $75,000 bond.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Police Department is asking for your help to locate 23-year-old Rodney Garza who has an outstanding warrant out of Nueces County for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon.

The warrant comes from a shooting on Nov. 28th, 2021. The victim was left with serious injuries, but fortunately did survive.

Garza stands around five-foot six-inches, and weighs roughly 160 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know how to locate Rodney Garza, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS (8477) or submit the information online at their website, it can earn you a cash reward.

For the latest updates on coronavirus in the Coastal Bend, click here.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.