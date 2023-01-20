Man arrested for murder of woman in Rockport

Kari Vaughn was found unconscious in the road on Corpus Christi St. and was pronounced dead at a hospital, Aransas County officials said.

ARANSAS COUNTY, Texas — A man was arrested for murder after a woman was found dead in the middle of a street, according to the Aransas County Sheriff's Office.

The woman, who was identified as Kari Vaughn, was found on Corpus Christi St. in Rockport on Jan. 16 after someone saw her and called 911. Vaughn was treated by EMS at the scene and rushed to a nearby emergency room where she was pronounced dead, officials said.

The sheriff's office investigation into the crime included interviews, video collection and an autopsy report. That evidence led police to arrest Paul Vaughn and charge him with murder on Jan. 19, a statement from the sheriff's office said.

Vaughn remains in the Aransas County Jail under a $1 million bond.

The investigation is ongoing and officials ask anyone that may have information to call the Aransas County Sheriff's Office.

It is not clear how the woman died.

