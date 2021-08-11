Rio Grande Valley Sector agents make multiple arrests, including 18th Street gang member and child predator

Border Patrol Agents in McAllen, Kingsville, and Falfurrias made a total of 30 arrests over the weekend, including two dangerous individuals.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Rio Grande Valley Sector (RGV) agents arrested two migrants previously convicted of sexual assault of a child, and an 18th Street gang member.

On Nov. 4, McAllen Border Patrol Station (MCS) agents arrested a group of 11 illegally present migrants near Mission, Texas. Record checks on a Salvadoran national revealed that he is an 18th Street gang member.

Shortly thereafter, Kingsville Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of nine migrants attempting to circumvent the Javier Vega Jr. Checkpoint near Riviera.

Record checks on Jose Eduardo Chavero-Conejo, a Mexican national revealed he was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child with sexual contact in Houston, Texas, and was sentenced to three years confinement.

He was subsequently removed from the United States.

Today, Nov. 8, Falfurrias Border Patrol Station agents apprehended a group of ten illegally present migrants attempting to circumvent the Falfurrias Border Patrol Checkpoint.

Record checks on a Guatemalan national revealed he was convicted of statutory rape in New York and was sentenced to four years confinement. He too was removed from the United States.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

The public is encouraged to take a stand against crime in their communities and report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV .

Want to send us a news tip?

Put your name and contact information below so we can get in touch with you about your story should we have questions or need more information. We realize some stories are sensitive in nature. Let us know if you'd like to remain anonymous.