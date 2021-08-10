x
Crime

Man wanted for murder in Corpus Christi turns himself in

The shooting happened on Aug. 4 at the Market Shopping Center in the 5800 block of Everhart Road.
Credit: Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The man wanted for a recent murder on the City's southside turned himself over to authorities on Monday. 

Corpus Christi police had been looking for 41-year-old Ruben Trevino who allegedly shot and killed 48-year-old Carlos Vasquez on Wednesday, August 4. Five days later, Trevino is behind bars. 

The shooting happened around 1:30 a.m. at the Market Shopping Center in the 5800 block of Everhart Road. Police said when they arrived at the scene, they found Vasquez dead with a gunshot wound. 

Trevino is currently in the Nueces County Jail with a $750,000 bond, according to police. 

