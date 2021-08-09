Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child turns himself in

On Monday, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced that 35-year-old Damon Villarreal turned himself in at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second person who is wanted in Nueces County for continuous sexual abuse of a child has turned himself over to authorities.

