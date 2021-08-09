Man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of a child turns himself in

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The second person who is wanted in Nueces County for continuous sexual abuse of a child has turned himself over to authorities.
On Monday, the Corpus Christi Police Department announced that 35-year-old Damon Villarreal turned himself in at the Nueces County Sheriff's Office.
Police had been looking for Villarreal and 33-year-old Teresa Hernandez Villarreal since early July for the charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child. Teresa turned herself in on July 27, according to police.