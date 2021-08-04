Officer shot at Marbella Apartment Homes, suspect on the loose

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for an armed suspect who shot at two officers at the Marbella Apartment Homes on Wednesday.
It happened just after 2 p.m.
According to police, one officer was struck several times and has been taken to Spohn Shoreline for treatment. The condition of the officer is unknown at this time.
Caravelle Parkway has been closed by police as they work to investigate the scene.
