Three women seen on video breaking into Corpus Christi church, stealing several items

The owner of the church told police around $6,000 worth of jewelry and other items were stolen.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are looking for three women that were caught on video breaking into a Corpus Christi church.

The crime happened on Sunday, Sept. 25 on the 4300 block of McArdle Rd. The victim told police he went to the church, which doubles as a home, around 2:30 p.m. and found the front door unsecured. He then went to check surveillance footage from earlier that day.

Video showed three women breaking into the church at around 11 a.m. The women pulled up to the church in a blue Volkswagen sedan, police said.

The video shows the three women using a screwdriver to pry open the door, according to officials with the CCPD.

The suspects were then seen leaving the residence with various items of personal property.

The victim noted that nearly $6,000 worth of personal property was stolen, officials said.

If you can identify these suspects, or have any additional information about this burglary, call Crime Stoppers at 888-TIPS or submit the information online here. Crime Stoppers guarantees to keep your identity secret and if the information leads to an arrest, it could earn you up to $2,500 dollars in cash.

