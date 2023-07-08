CCISD implements clear backpack policy, addresses attendance concerns

CCISD has over 50 campuses. Attendance rates of the district's high schools has district officials' attention.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District is one of several ISD's in South Texas requiring clear backpacks this school year. There are also some dress code changes you need to be aware of.

CCISD’s Director of Office of Admissions, Attendance and Student Support Services Ron Kanipes says safety is the district's number one priority.

“In light of all the recent incidents in the state and across the country," Kanipes said.

Before implementing the policy, CCISD looked at other districts’ that were already utilizing clear backpacks.

“I know Beeville is one, Dallas ISD. There are several others that have implemented this policy," he said.



The district says these policies aim to protect students and staff.



“400, over a thousand kids in school allows them easy access,” Kanipes said. “They don't actually have to go through the backpack. But they can make a quick determination that there is something unsafe in the backpack.”

Attendance at CCISD campuses was down last year according to district officials. As educators look to reduce truancy -- the ultimate goal is to keep everyone on campus protected with these new regulations.



CCISD’s Coordinator for Attendance, Dropouts and Leave Prevention Jennifer Noyola says the attendance of the high schools has the district’s attention.



"Right now all our high schools are at below 90 percent,” she said. “So we definitely need to focus on our high schools. All our attendance officers are at the high schools. It's just looking at which students had that issue last year. “



Noyola acknowledges that sometimes students are the product of their environment.



"We have placed social workers throughout our campuses, throughout our district, seeking resources out in the community," Noyola said.



She says initiatives that offer clothing, supplies, and simply communicating can make a difference.



"And sometimes it's not a matter of… to us reaching out to them, and letting know we're here to help,” she said. “Because we don't want to just automatically take them to court. We don't want to automatically do that. Like even the judges are looking at us like 'what are the resources'. 'What are we doing?'"



Students having the ability to advance to the next grade level is only one factor with attendance.



"The funding is also needed so we can provide them with up to date materials," Noyola said.



Noyola doesn't want parents to hesitate to reach out if they need help.



"Reach out at the campus level, at the administration building,” she said. “We will lead that parent to wherever we need to find the resources that they're asking for."