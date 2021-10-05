Corpus Christi ISD ending remote conferencing system, in process of notifying students

According to the district, they are ending the remote conferencing system "in favor of allocating staff where they are most needed."

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Independent School District announced Tuesday they will be ending their remote conferencing system.

According to the district, they are ending the remote conferencing system "in favor of allocating staff where they are most needed."

30 students are currently enrolled in the remote learning program, according to district officials, and they are in the process of being notified about the program coming to an end.

CCISD's remote learning program was started the week of Aug. 16 to provide another option for students dealing with temporary medical related conditions, including COVID-19. This teaching method is approved by the Texas Education Agency, but TEA guidelines state that students cannot be instructed by a teacher who is also teaching an in-person class at the same time.

“We learned that many of our students prefer to stay in touch with their classroom teacher and keep up with their assignments as they would during any other short-term illness,” said Kimberley James, deputy superintendent for curriculum and instruction. “To best serve our students as well as have our educators where we need them most, it makes sense to return to our previous systems for supporting students during absences.”