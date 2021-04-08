Premont ISD gets the approval to offer remote learning for students in and out of the district

The school district will be providing an opportunity for students 12 and under who aren't vaccine eligible.

Officials with the Premont Independent School District have gotten the approval from the board of trustees to offer remote learning to elementary students both in and out of the district.

Registration opens August 9 and closes August 13 at 11:59 p.m. Sign up here.

Parents will be notified by Wednesday, August 18, if their child met the eligibility criteria for the remote learning option, according to the district.

School leaders said the program is planned for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year and will end shortly after vaccines are readily available to children under the age of 12.

The school district also released some frequently asked questions about the program. Read them below.

Who is eligible for virtual learning?

The virtual learning program will serve students who are not yet vaccine eligible in 1st through 6th grade. The program is planned for the first semester of the 2021-2022 school year and will end shortly after vaccines are readily available to children under the age of 12.

Will I be required to submit any supporting documentation?

There will be a form available online or at the front office of your child’s campus that will need to be completed by your child’s Dr. Upon student approval, this form will need to be turned in prior to the start of the school year.

Will virtual students remain enrolled in their home campus while virtual?

Yes. Students will remain enrolled in Premont ISD and in their home campus while they participate in the virtual program.

Will virtual students be able to participate in or be a spectator of on-campus and off campus extracurricular activities?

No. Students will not be able to participate in or be a spectator of Premont ISD school events whether on campus or off campus.

Student participation in outside leagues, programs, or activities will be grounds for the student’s opportunity to participate in the virtual learning option to be revoked.

When can I enroll my child in virtual learning?

Parents and guardians who wish to enroll their student(s) in virtual learning must complete the online application. The application form will open on August 9, 2021 and will close on August 13, 2021 at 11:59 pm.

When will I be notified if my student qualified for the remote virtual learning option at Premont ISD?

Parents and guardians will be notified by Wednesday August 18, 2021, if their children met the eligibility criteria for the remote virtual learning option.

Will teachers be instructing in-person and virtual classes simultaneously?

No. Premont ISD teachers will not be instructing in-person and virtual classes simultaneously throughout the instructional day.

Will virtual courses and/or services be limited?

Premont ISD will provide Core student services through both live interaction and independent work. Example of core student services: Academic instruction in math, reading/language arts, science, and social studies, and necessary intervention services.

Will meals be provided to virtual students?

No. The district will not be able to provide curbside meals to students that are participating in the Online Academy.

Will students be taught live or will lessons be recorded?

Instruction will be synchronous and include asynchronous activities. Students will have online assignments throughout the instructional day to complete. The students will be instructed synchronously (virtual instruction) during the hours of 4 – 6 pm Monday – Thursday.

Will attendance be taken and will traditional grades be assigned?

Yes. Attendance will be taken daily, and grades will be assigned.

Will students receive technical support?

Yes. Students will be issued a district device and access to the internet, if needed. Students will have full access to the instructional resources and software provided to all Premont ISD students.

Can a student move from virtual learning back to on-campus before the end of the semester?

Yes. Students can return to on campus (face to face) instruction at any time. The student will not be allowed to return to virtual learning once they return to on-campus learning.

What are the expectations of my child if participating in the Virtual Academy?