Alamo Drafthouse reopening select locations, will be the first to screen 'Bill & Ted Face the Music'

The theater chain said it is opening up close to half of its theaters, including one this Friday in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — Alamo Drafthouse Cinema announced Monday it is gearing up to reopen nearly half of its theaters across the nation this week, with an added bit of exciting news – it will be the first theater chain to screen the highly anticipated film "Bill & Ted Face the Music."

Alamo Drafthouse will exclusively offer free screenings of the "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" sequel on Aug. 26.

The Drafthouse is also planning to screen "The New Mutants" and "Tenet." Tickets are now on sale for "Bill & Ted" and "The New Mutants," and "Tenet" will open on Sept. 3 with tickets on sale soon.

Here in Austin, the Alamo Drafthouse on Slaughter Lane will open on Friday, Aug. 21. All other local locations will be announced at a later date.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome everyone back to Alamo Drafthouse,” said Alamo Drafthouse CEO Shelli Taylor. “'Tenet', 'The New Mutants' and 'Bill & Ted Face the Music' are made for the big screen experience. We’ve all dearly missed going to the movies, and with our many enhanced safety protocols we feel that we can come together again confidently and securely.”

Alamo Drafthouse has also launched a couple of new programs:

Making Up for Lost Time – an August series that explores time travel with screenings of films like "Inception," "Back to the Future," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and more.

– an August series that explores time travel with screenings of films like "Inception," "Back to the Future," "Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure" and more. Masks! – Fitting, as face masks have become a necessary part of society, this series focuses on your favorite masked heroes from various genres, including screenings like "Batman" (1989), "Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse", "Mad Max: Fury Road," "The Mask of Zorro" and "The Silence of the Lambs."

To catch up on Alamo Drafthouse's COVID-19 safety measures, click here.