Families gather at local beaches to celebrate the Labor Day Holiday

3News Bill Churchwell reports from the local beaches with a look at how residents are celebrating the holiday.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Labor Day weekend is proving to be a busy one for local beaches as thousands of family’s head over to Padre and Mustang Islands.

For those lucky enough to have the three day weekend off, many folks found themselves playing in the sand and the surf.

3News came across some folks who made the two-hour trip down from San Antonio to relax along our coast. There were also lots of locals who didn't mind sharing our piece of paradise. Some residents feel it's one of the safest places to be.

“My personal take in the open, in the fresh air keeping a reasonable distance, we are not going to get it but a holiday weekend is going to bring a lot of people into town, they are going to go to the bars, restaurants, stay at the hotels, when you are in doors like that is when you have a bigger risk. I wouldn't be surprised if there is an uptick,” said Corpus Christi resident, Bruce Wayne Short.